SOFAZ 2027 budget projected with surplus as state transfers decrease

The budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for 2027 is forecast to run a surplus, with revenues expected to reach $7.8 billion (13.26 billion manats) and expenditures projected at $7.1 billion (12.07 billion manats).

Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev announced these figures at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising during the discussion of the 2027 budget package, Report informs.

According to the minister, the strategic transfer from the fund to the state budget will be reduced next year.

"In 2027, the transfer from the fund to the state budget is expected to amount to $7 billion. This is $550 million, or 935 million manats, less than in the current year. The policy aimed at reducing the transfer has been consistently implemented for the second year running," Babayev noted.

For context, in 2026, SOFAZ's budget revenues were forecast at 13.03 billion manats (9.8% less than the previous year), while expenditures were expected to be 13.02 billion manats (an 11% decrease). The state budget for 2026 provided for a transfer of 12.835 billion manats from SOFAZ, representing an 11.4% reduction compared to the approved forecast for 2025.