Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan aims to fully cover current budget expenditures with non-oil revenues by 2030

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijan aims to fully cover current budget expenditures with non-oil revenues by 2030

    Azerbaijan intends to fully cover the current expenditures of its state budget through non-oil and gas revenues by the year 2030.

    Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev announced this target at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising during the discussion of the 2027 budget package, Report informs.

    According to the minister, non-oil and gas revenues are expected to cover 90% of current budget expenditures next year.

    "By 2030, that is, by the end of the medium-term period, our goal is to bring this figure to 100%. This is one of our main fiscal targets in terms of budget sustainability," Babayev noted.

    He also reported that in 2027, the share of non-oil and gas revenues in the consolidated budget will amount to 64.5%, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than in the current year.

    "Our goal for 2030 is to bring this figure to 70%. This is also a major success. Starting next year, approximately two-thirds of the state and consolidated budgets will be provided by non-oil and gas revenues. In the future, we plan to increase this figure even more," he added.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for 2027 Sahil Babayev Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector
    Sahil Babayev: "Büdcənin cari xərclərinin qeyri-neft-qaz gəlirləri hesabına ödənilməsi hədəflənir"
    Минфин: К 2030г ненефтегазовые доходы Азербайджана должны покрывать текущие расходы госбюджета
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    All News Feed