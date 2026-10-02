Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Monitoring cameras record growth in leopard population in Zangazur National Park

    Ecology
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 18:45
    Monitoring cameras record growth in leopard population in Zangazur National Park

    Newborn leopard cubs are now being recorded annually in Zangazur National Park, whereas previously they were spotted approximately once every two years, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic said.

    According to the Nakhchivan bureau of Report, newborn cubs were captured by cameras during monitoring that has been carried out for 13 years in the Zangazur National Park named after Academician Hasan Aliyev.

    According to the ministry, after reaching adulthood, leopards born in the Zangazur Mountains disperse to the territories of neighboring countries. One of them reached Türkiye's Black Sea region.

    Over 13 years of monitoring, it has been established that more than 15 leopard cubs have been born and raised in the Zangazur Mountains.

    Zangazur National Park leopard
    Zəngəzur Milli Parkında bəbir balalarının sayı artıb
    Камеры мониторинга фиксируют рост популяции леопардов в Зангезурском нацпарке
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