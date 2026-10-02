Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    President: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner to two superpowers

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 18:51
    President: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner to two superpowers

    Azerbaijan has strategic partnership declarations and agreements with many EU member states, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

    According to Report, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan maintains such a format with 10 member states.

    "I can say that two historic events have occurred recently: we established strategic partnership relations with both China and the United States. A comprehensive strategic partnership declaration was signed with China, and a Strategic Charter was signed with the United States. These are the world's two superpowers; there is no third. Matters are naturally discussed and competition exists between these countries, and establishing rules based on mutual understanding between them is a crucial factor for the whole world. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner to both of these superpowers," he said.

    The Azerbaijani leader noted that the country's population and territory are not large.

    "What is it? This reflects the trust in us, the attitude toward us, and the belief in our word. There is no one left in the world who does not know that our word is as valuable as our signature. Whatever we say, we stand by it. We have never played double games, nor have we displayed hypocrisy or deceit toward any country – even though we have repeatedly faced such conduct ourselves and continue to face it today. But we can never be like them. We are people who respect ourselves; we live with dignity and conduct our policy with dignity. Through our example, everyone can see that this is possible," the head of state said.

    Ilham Aliyev 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party Azerbaijan-China relations Azerbaijan-US relations
    Prezident: Azərbaycan dünyanın iki supergücü ilə strateji tərəfdaşdır
    Президент: Азербайджан является стратегическим партнером двух супердержав
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