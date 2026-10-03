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    Türkiye, France sign roadmap on defense cooperation

    Region
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 16:46
    Türkiye, France sign roadmap on defense cooperation

    Türkiye and France have signed a Roadmap on Defense Cooperation as part of efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

    According to Report, citing a post by Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense on X, officials from the two countries discussed bilateral defense and military relations, strategic dialogue and opportunities to further develop existing cooperation.

    The sides also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regular and results-oriented contacts.

    "In this context, the Roadmap on Defense Cooperation was signed, marking an important step toward further developing defense cooperation between Türkiye and France and strengthening strategic dialogue," the ministry said.

    The ministry noted that the document demonstrates how recent positive messages exchanged by the leaders of the two countries are being translated into concrete and effective cooperation in the defense field.

    The roadmap is intended to strengthen strategic dialogue through regular and results-oriented contacts and further develop mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

    Türkiyə və Fransa Müdafiə Əməkdaşlığı üzrə Yol Xəritəsi imzalayıb
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