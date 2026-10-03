Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    Azerbaijan's broad money supply reaches 55 billion manats

    Finance
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 16:38
    Azerbaijan's broad money supply reaches 55 billion manats

    Azerbaijan's broad money supply (M3 aggregate) amounted to 54.978 billion manats ($32.34 billion) as of September 1 this year.

    According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this was 2% higher than on August 1, 10.3% higher than at the beginning of the year and 15.1% higher than on September 1, 2025.

    The money supply in manats (M2 aggregate) stood at 44.4166 billion manats ($26.13 billion), up 1.3% month on month, 10% since the beginning of the year and 20.7% year on year.

    Demand deposits (M1 monetary aggregate) amounted to 34.2122 billion manats ($20.12 billion) as of September 1, increasing by 1.7% month on month, 6.3% since the beginning of the year and 17.5% compared with September 1, 2025.

    Cash outside banks (M0 aggregate) stood at 19.1668 billion manats ($11.27 billion) as of September 1. This was 0.02% lower than a month earlier, but 6.8% higher than at the beginning of the year and 13.9% higher than on September 1, 2025.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijani manat
    Azərbaycanda manatla pul kütləsi 21 %-ə yaxın artıb
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