President Ilham Aliyev's substantive, programmatic speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) provided a broad analysis of the difficult yet honorable path the party has traveled and outlined its goals and tasks for the period ahead, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Rahimzada told Report.

According to him, a YAP congress is an important event in the country's socio-political life.

Rahimzada noted that the party's 8th Congress was held amid new realities in the South Caucasus created by the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Our 7th Congress was also held several months after our glorious Victory. Naturally, the challenges of each period make improvement and renewal necessary in the activities of the New Azerbaijan Party, which is at the center of all processes taking place in the country and has become a guide through Azerbaijan's stages of development. The charter documents adopted at the congresses reflect the issues arising from this necessity and guide the party's activities for the period ahead," he said.

Rahimzada said each speech by President Ilham Aliyev was a rich source for presenting Azerbaijan's realities and obtaining comprehensive information about developments in the country, the region and the world.

"Since our Victory in the Second Karabakh War, these realities have been accepted by the whole world. This did not come easily. Over these years, we faced very serious resistance. We faced campaigns full of lies and slander directed against Azerbaijan. Some countries seriously discussed imposing sanctions on us. But our determination, unwavering activity, political steps and, first of all, the united position of the Azerbaijani people thwarted all these malicious intentions. The Second Karabakh War is our glorious history," he said.

The MP added that President Ilham Aliyev had also spoken extensively about security measures, ensuring ideological security, the participation of YAP activists in ideological work, Azerbaijan's foreign policy achievements, the large-scale reconstruction and development work underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in line with current realities, and the country's economic development being complemented by a strong social policy.

"Each of these areas could naturally be the subject of a separate article. The congress particularly emphasized that every period has its own requirements and challenges and that modern innovations must be used in addressing them. The head of state said the time had come to properly organize ideological work and abandon clichés and events of a merely formal nature. In other words, new and modern ideological work must be carried out.

"Our advantage is that, unlike some countries, we do not need to create myths. In some countries, certain leaders try either to take credit for achievements of the past or to exaggerate their role by distorting history. We do not need that. What we need is for the truth to reach every citizen today, at a time when sources of information have become highly diversified, including in the Azerbaijani language," Rahimzada said.