Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Rain forecast for Baku and Absheron on October 4

    Ecology
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 16:16
    Rain forecast for Baku and Absheron on October 4

    Intermittent rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on October 4.

    According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, brief heavy showers are possible in some areas at night, with the rain expected to gradually stop in the morning.

    A moderate northwesterly wind will shift to a southeasterly wind during the day.

    Temperatures will be 12-14°C at night and 16-18°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 mmHg to 771 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 50-60% during the day.

    Intermittent rain is also expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. In some areas, precipitation may be briefly intense, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, while snow is possible in mountainous areas.

    During the daytime on October 4, precipitation is expected to gradually stop in most regions.

    Fog is forecast in some places at night and in the morning. Easterly winds will prevail.

    Temperatures will be 11-14°C at night and 15-20°C during the day in the regions, and 0-5°C at night and 6-10°C during the day in mountainous areas.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Sabah da Bakıya yağış yağacaq
    Завтра в Азербайджане ожидается дождливая погода
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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