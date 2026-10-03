Siemens Energy joins Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor project

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The joint venture Green Corridor Alliance and Germany's Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for cooperation on the development of electricity transmission systems within the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor project, stated Tural Aliyev, CEO of Green Corridor Alliance, Report informs.

Aliyev noted that the document defines key areas of cooperation between the parties, including potential consulting arrangements in the implementation of the large-scale energy initiative.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Berlin during the official visit of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Germany.

The parties had previously signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) during Baku Energy Week in June this year.

The Central Asia-Azerbaijan Energy Corridor, being developed jointly by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, could eventually be integrated with the Caspian-Black Sea Green Energy Corridor, creating a route linking broader regions of Central Asia with Europe via the two seas.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan agreed to launch the first phase of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The parties also signed a cooperation agreement to prepare a feasibility study for a project aimed at integrating the energy systems of the three countries and establishing a route for exporting renewable energy to Europe.