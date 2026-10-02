Hafiz Pashayev receives CAMCA Forum 2026 Award

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ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev has been awarded the CAMCA Forum 2026 Award for his significant contribution to the common future of the CAMCA region.

According to Report, the award ceremony was held as part of the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku.

The award was presented in recognition of his long-term contribution to developing cooperation and a common future for the countries of the region.

Former Georgian Ambassador to the UN Irakli Alasania and First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, former Uzbek Ambassador to the US Sodiq Safoyev, also received the award.