Hafiz Pashayev receives CAMCA Forum 2026 Award
Education and science
- 02 October, 2026
- 17:47
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev has been awarded the CAMCA Forum 2026 Award for his significant contribution to the common future of the CAMCA region.
According to Report, the award ceremony was held as part of the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku.
The award was presented in recognition of his long-term contribution to developing cooperation and a common future for the countries of the region.
Former Georgian Ambassador to the UN Irakli Alasania and First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, former Uzbek Ambassador to the US Sodiq Safoyev, also received the award.
Hafiz Paşayev "CAMCA Forum 2026" mükafatı ilə təltif edilib
Хафиз Пашаев награжден премией CAMCA Forum 2026
Latest News
00:00
Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupationDomestic policy
23:56
Photo
EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in AghdamForeign policy
23:32
French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protestsOther countries
23:18
Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presenceRegion
23:07
World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancyHealth
22:42
Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi ArabiaOther countries
22:39
Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic worldRegion
22:17
Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 yearsTeam sports
22:04
Photo