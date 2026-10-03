Azerbaijani Embassy joins German Unity Day celebrations in Bremen

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The Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany has taken part in the Federal Republic's official celebrations in Bremen.

According to Report, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev wrote about the event on X.

"Today, on German Unity Day, I am very pleased to take part here in Bremen in the Federal Republic's official celebrations and to mark this special day together with our German friends," he said, thanking the hosts for the kind invitation and warm hospitality.

Aghayev noted that October 3 symbolizes overcoming division.

"We Azerbaijanis can particularly well appreciate the special significance of territorial unity. After nearly three decades of barbaric occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity. For us, too, this was a moment of reunification.

"That is why we can especially well understand the joy of unity and its profound emotional significance for Germany. May unity and peace always bring us together and further strengthen the friendship between Azerbaijan and Germany. Heartfelt congratulations on German Unity Day!" he said.

October 3 marks the 36th anniversary of German reunification and is celebrated as German Unity Day. The holiday commemorates the official reunification of West and East Germany in 1990.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also sent a congratulatory letter to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion.