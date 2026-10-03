Azerbaijani designers showcase collections at Fashion Culture Day in Paris

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Azerbaijani designers presented their collections at Fashion Culture Day in Paris, held in the French capital.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in France said in a post on X that a new generation of designers had brought Azerbaijan into the spotlight at the event.

The fashion show, held with the support of the embassy, featured Sevda Gadashova, Aysel Huseynova, Shams Abilsoy, Gular Gurbanova, Anara Zakirli and Natavan Aliyeva.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva also attended the event.