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    Azerbaijani designers showcase collections at Fashion Culture Day in Paris

    Cultural policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 23:09
    Azerbaijani designers showcase collections at Fashion Culture Day in Paris

    Azerbaijani designers presented their collections at Fashion Culture Day in Paris, held in the French capital.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in France said in a post on X that a new generation of designers had brought Azerbaijan into the spotlight at the event.

    The fashion show, held with the support of the embassy, featured Sevda Gadashova, Aysel Huseynova, Shams Abilsoy, Gular Gurbanova, Anara Zakirli and Natavan Aliyeva.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva also attended the event.

    Leyla Abdullayeva fashion France
    Photo
    Azərbaycanlı modellər "Fashion Culture Day in Paris"də çıxış ediblər
    Photo
    Азербайджанские дизайнеры представили свои коллекции в Париже
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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