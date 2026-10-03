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    Georgia says it has fulfilled 90% of EU association, DCFTA commitments

    Region
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 23:34
    Georgia says it has fulfilled 90% of EU association, DCFTA commitments

    Georgia has fulfilled about 90% of the commitments it undertook under the Association Agenda and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) with the European Union.

    According to Report's Georgia bureau, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said this on the Open Air program.

    He said Georgia's main focus in the EU direction was on implementing measures envisaged under the Association Agenda and the DCFTA.

    Kobakhidze noted that the implementation rate for the relevant commitments stood at around 65% two years ago, compared with about 90% today.

    "Our main task in the European Union direction is to take the steps envisaged in the Association Agenda and the DCFTA. We have now fulfilled about 90% of the relevant commitments and continue to work in this direction," the prime minister said.

    According to him, Georgia will be better prepared than in previous years to continue these processes through the end of 2028.

    Kobakhidze noted that although the issue of opening EU membership negotiations was not currently on the agenda, the government continued working on fulfilling obligations arising from the Association Agreement and the DCFTA.

    He added that by the end of 2028, Georgia would reach a higher level of preparedness than it had at the end of 2024.

    Irakli Kobakhidze Georgia
    Kobaxidze: Gürcüstan Aİ qarşısında öhdəliklərinin 90 faizini yerinə yetirib
    Ираклий Кобахидзе: Грузия выполнила около 90 % обязательств перед ЕС
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