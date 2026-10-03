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    Iran prepares new economic plan amid rising pressure

    Region
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 23:58
    Iran prepares new economic plan amid rising pressure

    Iran has prepared a new economic plan.

    According to Report, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced this in a post on X.

    "The government has adopted a new approach to managing special circumstances. In recent months, the enemy's plan has been to cut the country's vital arteries in order to put pressure on the Iranian people," he said.

    Pezeshkian said economic pressure on Tehran had increased.

    "However, by the grace of God, the solidarity of the people and the measures taken by our colleagues in the government, we have prevented the enemy from achieving its objectives in the economic war," he said.

    Details of Iran's new economic plan have not been disclosed.

    The US government is carrying out an "Economic Outcast" operation against Iran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the operation caused the Iranian rial to fall to a record low.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Islamic Republic of Iran
    Pezeşkian: İran yeni iqtisadi plan hazırlayıb
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