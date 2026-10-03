Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian officials

    Region
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 23:15
    Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian officials

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Tehran, the capital of Iran, tomorrow.

    According to Report, citing IRIB, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismayil Baghaei announced the visit.

    "Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to Tehran is taking place within the framework of ongoing consultations between Iran and Armenia aimed at expanding bilateral relations and strengthening regional peace and security," he said.

    The Armenian foreign minister is expected to discuss regional cooperation in the South Caucasus during meetings with Iranian officials.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Islamic Republic of Iran
    Ermənistanın xarici işlər naziri sabah İrana səfər edəcək
    Арарат Мирзоян завтра посетит с визитом Иран
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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