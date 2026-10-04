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Today, October 4, marks six years since the liberation of Jabrayil city from Armenian occupation.

Report recalls that on October 4, 2020, along with Jabrayil city, nine more villages of the district - Karkhulu, Shukurbayli, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, Yukhari Maralyan and Dajal - were liberated from enemy occupation. Azerbaijan's glorious tricolor flag was raised in the liberated territories.

With the liberation of Jabrayil from enemy occupation, state control over part of the Azerbaijan-Iran border was restored.

Jabrayil district was established on August 8, 1930. It was abolished on January 4, 1963 and incorporated into Fuzuli district, before being re-established on June 17, 1964.

Jabrayil is located in the southeastern part of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains, on the Gayan plain and the Karabakh range. The district borders the Islamic Republic of Iran to the south along the Araz River.

It covers an area of 1,049 square kilometers and is predominantly mountainous. The banks of the Araz River were once densely covered with tugay forests, while the plains along the river have highly fertile dark chestnut soils.

Jabrayil district was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on August 23, 1993. At the time of the occupation, the district comprised one city, four settlements and 97 villages.

During the occupation, internally displaced residents of Jabrayil were settled in nearly 2,000 settlements across 58 districts of Azerbaijan, as well as in tent camps, freight wagons and dormitories.

On January 5, 1994, the village of Jojug Marjanli in Jabrayil district was liberated during the Horadiz operation.

Six days after Azerbaijan's victory over the enemy in the Patriotic War, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Jabrayil district.

President Ilham Aliyev raised Azerbaijan's flag in Jabrayil city and at the Khudafarin Bridge.

Under an Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, October 4 is celebrated annually as Jabrayil City Day.