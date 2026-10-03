Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Baku Swimming World Cup ends with new Azerbaijani record by Anastasiya Gnusina

    Individual sports
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 22:48
    Baku Swimming World Cup ends with new Azerbaijani record by Anastasiya Gnusina

    The tournament organized at the Aquatics Palace by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF), with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has concluded.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani representative Anastasiya Gnusina was among the standout performers in the final session. She set a new Azerbaijani record in the women's 200m backstroke, clocking 2:20.68.

    Results of the third day's final session:

    Men

    400m individual medley: 1. Carson Foster, 2. Ilya Borodin, 3. Alberto Rossetti

    50m butterfly: 1. Yegor Kornev, 2. Chek Wei Tiong, 3. Juner Chen

    100m backstroke: 1. Peter Coetzee, 2. Pavel Samusenko, 3. Shane Casas

    200m breaststroke: 1. Luke Barr, 2. Kasper Karbo, 3. Kirill Prigoda

    200m freestyle: 1. Shane Casas, 2. Yubo He, 3. Lukas Anvo

    Women

    100m butterfly: 1. Roos Vanotterdijk, 2. Yichun Wang, 3. Darya Klepikova

    200m backstroke: 1. Anna Peplowski, 2. Taylor Ruck, 3. Freya Colbert

    50m breaststroke: 1. Florine Gaspard, 2. Ralina Gilyazova, 3. Mona McSharry

    100m freestyle: 1. Marrit Steenbergen, 2. Katarzyna Wasick, 3. Taylor Ruck

    200m individual medley: 1. Yiting Yu, 2. Marrit Steenbergen, 3. Abbie Wood

    Athletes who distinguished themselves on points at the Baku stage of The Silk Road Tour World Cup were awarded medals.

    The award ceremony was attended by Craig Hunter, Chair of the World Aquatics Technical Swimming Committee; Oktay Atayev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation; and Rashad Abdurrahmanov, adviser to the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

    Yegor Kornev, who scored the most points among the men, won the gold medal. Luke Barr finished second, while Peter Coetzee took bronze.

    In the women's standings, Marrit Steenbergen topped the rankings to claim gold. Roos Vanotterdijk won silver and Anna Peplowski bronze.

    Following Baku, the next stage of The Silk Road Tour World Cup will be held in Tashkent on October 8-10.

    Baku Swimming World Cup ends with new Azerbaijani record by Anastasiya Gnusina
    Baku Swimming World Cup ends with new Azerbaijani record by Anastasiya Gnusina
    Baku Swimming World Cup ends with new Azerbaijani record by Anastasiya Gnusina

    Azerbaijani athletes swimming
    Photo
    Bakıda üzgüçülük üzrə Dünya Kuboku başa çatıb, Anastasiya Qnusina Azərbaycan rekordunu yeniləyib
    Анастасия Гнусина обновила рекорд Азербайджана в заплыве на 200 м
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:56
    Video

    Euronews highlights tourism impact of 10th Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    23:41

    Türkiye, Pakistan to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under defense pact

    Other countries
    23:30

    Lithuania, Poland prepare joint emergency evacuation plan

    Other countries
    23:12

    Rashad Nabiyev highlights President Ilham Aliyev's support for Azerbaijani judo

    Individual sports
    22:39

    Armenia, Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri-Kars power line

    Region
    22:24

    Iran, Armenia discuss TRIPP, energy and regional infrastructure

    Region
    22:15

    Azerbaijan, Nigeria discuss expanding political and economic ties

    Foreign policy
    22:07

    Azerbaijani, Tajik ambassadors discuss bilateral ties and Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    22:05
    Video

    Video from World Judo Championships opening shared on President Aliyev's accounts

    Individual sports
    All News Feed