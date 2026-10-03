Baku Swimming World Cup ends with new Azerbaijani record by Anastasiya Gnusina

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The tournament organized at the Aquatics Palace by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF), with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has concluded.

According to Report, Azerbaijani representative Anastasiya Gnusina was among the standout performers in the final session. She set a new Azerbaijani record in the women's 200m backstroke, clocking 2:20.68.

Results of the third day's final session:

Men

400m individual medley: 1. Carson Foster, 2. Ilya Borodin, 3. Alberto Rossetti

50m butterfly: 1. Yegor Kornev, 2. Chek Wei Tiong, 3. Juner Chen

100m backstroke: 1. Peter Coetzee, 2. Pavel Samusenko, 3. Shane Casas

200m breaststroke: 1. Luke Barr, 2. Kasper Karbo, 3. Kirill Prigoda

200m freestyle: 1. Shane Casas, 2. Yubo He, 3. Lukas Anvo

Women

100m butterfly: 1. Roos Vanotterdijk, 2. Yichun Wang, 3. Darya Klepikova

200m backstroke: 1. Anna Peplowski, 2. Taylor Ruck, 3. Freya Colbert

50m breaststroke: 1. Florine Gaspard, 2. Ralina Gilyazova, 3. Mona McSharry

100m freestyle: 1. Marrit Steenbergen, 2. Katarzyna Wasick, 3. Taylor Ruck

200m individual medley: 1. Yiting Yu, 2. Marrit Steenbergen, 3. Abbie Wood

Athletes who distinguished themselves on points at the Baku stage of The Silk Road Tour World Cup were awarded medals.

The award ceremony was attended by Craig Hunter, Chair of the World Aquatics Technical Swimming Committee; Oktay Atayev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation; and Rashad Abdurrahmanov, adviser to the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

Yegor Kornev, who scored the most points among the men, won the gold medal. Luke Barr finished second, while Peter Coetzee took bronze.

In the women's standings, Marrit Steenbergen topped the rankings to claim gold. Roos Vanotterdijk won silver and Anna Peplowski bronze.

Following Baku, the next stage of The Silk Road Tour World Cup will be held in Tashkent on October 8-10.