Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    Plane with six aboard goes missing on Bermuda-Boston flight

    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 21:27
    Plane with six aboard goes missing on Bermuda-Boston flight

    A plane with six people aboard lost contact during a flight from Bermuda to Boston, and the US Coast Guard said it was searching Saturday for the missing aircraft off the coast of Nantucket, Report informs via the AP News.

    The Canadian-registered air ambulance jet had four crew members and two passengers aboard when it departed Bermuda's L.F. Wade International Airport overnight for the flight to Massachusetts, according to a statement from the Bermuda airport's operator, Skyport.

    The Coast Guard said the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the Gulfstream G100 had lost contact very early Saturday morning. The search for the jet included crews in the air and on the water, the Coast Guard said.

    The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the situation Saturday morning but had no further update to share.

    United States of America Bermuda
    Göyərtəsində altı nəfərin olduğu ABŞ təyyarəsi radarlardan itib
    Американский самолет с шестью людьми на борту пропал с радаров
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