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About half of Azerbaijan's gas exports are delivered to European countries, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 4th meeting of the High-Level Energy Dialogue established to develop the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU. The meeting was held in Brussels under the leadership of European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen.

According to the Ministry of Energy, cited by Report, he said that Azerbaijan had supplied 12.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe last year, while supplies in the first eight months of this year had exceeded 7 billion cubic meters.

He noted that with the start of the first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to Germany and Austria this year, the number of EU member states receiving Azerbaijani gas had reached 10. Information was also provided on projects aimed at increasing gas production, including the Shah Deniz Compression project, associated gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, and the full-scale development of the Absheron field.

The discussions also included an exchange of views on measures being taken to improve energy efficiency and reduce methane emissions.

The energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU has been ongoing since 2022.

16:34

Nearly half of Azerbaijan's gas exports are directed to European countries, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the fourth meeting of the High-Level Energy Dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union in Brussels.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Energy, the meeting was chaired by EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen and was held to further develop the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Shahbazov said Azerbaijan supplied 12.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe last year, while deliveries exceeded 7 billion cubic meters in the first eight months of this year.

With Azerbaijani gas supplied to Germany and Austria for the first time this year, the number of EU countries receiving Azerbaijani gas has reached 10.

The meeting was also briefed on projects aimed at increasing gas production, including Shah Deniz Compression, non-associated gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block and the full-scale development of the Absheron field.

The sides emphasized the strategic and mutually important nature of Azerbaijan-EU energy relations and expressed interest in further cooperation aimed at strengthening energy supply security while developing the clean energy partnership.

The importance of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen"s visit to Baku in July this year in establishing a partnership on energy connectivity was also noted.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in natural gas supplies, energy security, renewable energy development, strengthening electricity grids, green energy corridors and energy efficiency.

They also reviewed the current gas supply situation in the EU, long-term gas demand forecasts, gas production, demand and export prospects in Azerbaijan, and measures to reduce methane emissions.

The Southern Gas Corridor and cooperation in natural gas were described as key areas of the Azerbaijan-EU energy partnership.

The meeting noted that the initial stage of expanding the capacity of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was being implemented and that there was potential for further expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

It was also noted that around 80% of Azerbaijan's crude oil exports are directed to the European market.

The sides were briefed on developments in renewable energy and regional connectivity in Azerbaijan. The country"s significant offshore wind potential in the Caspian Sea and solar energy potential on land were highlighted.

Opportunities to deliver green electricity generated from these resources to Europe through relevant interconnections and the Green Energy Corridor were discussed.

CESI also presented the results of the feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project.

Cooperation on the Green Energy Corridor was assessed in the context of the EU's agenda on electricity grids, electrification and interregional connectivity, as well as related support measures. The importance of granting the project Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on measures related to energy efficiency and reducing methane emissions.

The Azerbaijan-EU energy dialogue has been conducted since 2022.

16:07

Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have discussed expanding cooperation on energy security, reliable gas supplies, renewable energy, and the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"In Brussels, together with EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen, we held the 4th meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU High-Level Energy Dialogue," he wrote.

Shahbazov added that the sides expressed their mutual interest in further strengthening the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU through green energy and electricity interconnections.

Given the growing electrification and increasing demand for green energy across Europe, the parties highlighted the importance of the Green Energy Corridor project being included in the list of Projects of Mutual Interest (PMI), the minister said.