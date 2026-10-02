Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan defines state support instruments for agricultural sector

    AIC
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 17:08
    Azerbaijan defines state support instruments for agricultural sector

    State support for the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan will be provided through various instruments.

    According to Report, this is reflected in the draft new law "On the Agricultural Sector," prepared on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and submitted for public discussion.

    According to the document, these instruments include:

    provision of agricultural subsidies;

    application of preferential terms for the sale and financial leasing of agricultural production equipment, as well as the provision of preferential loans and financing for financial leasing, including interest payments on loans issued;

    provision of grants;

    state investment;

    application of tax and customs benefits;

    activities in the field of agricultural insurance;

    organization of sales outlets;

    provision of information and consulting services;

    provision of state guarantees for the production of strategically important agricultural products;

    application of the public-private partnership model;

    support for research, laboratory and experimental activities, as well as treatment and preventive activities related to plant and animal diseases, disinfection and testing, along with agricultural education, training and professional development;

    compensation for damage caused to individuals and legal entities as a result of particularly dangerous animal diseases in certain cases.

    The procedure for providing subsidies in the agricultural sector will be determined by the body (institution) designated by the relevant executive authority.

    When implementing state support measures, data from the System will be used as the basis, while the rating system for agricultural producers will also be taken into account.

    State support in the field of agricultural insurance is regulated by the law "On Agricultural Insurance."

    Ilham Aliyev state support
    Azərbaycanda aqrar sahəyə dövlət dəstəyi vasitələri müəyyənləşir
    В Азербайджане определяются инструменты господдержки аграрной сферы
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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