Dirk Lölke: Azerbaijan, Germany moving to practical implementation of strategic agenda – INTERVIEW

German-Azerbaijani relations have gained new momentum in recent years, partly due to the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership. The parties intend to expand cooperation in the fields of the economy, energy, and security, among others, while the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council is expected to further invigorate business ties.

Dirk Lölke, the German ambassador to Azerbaijan, has discussed the priorities of his diplomatic mission, prospects for bilateral cooperation, and plans to implement the agreements reached in an interview with Report.

- You recently took up your position as Germany's ambassador to Azerbaijan. What do you see as the main priorities of your diplomatic mission in Baku?

- Building on the successful visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Berlin in July, my diplomatic mission will focus on strengthening our bilateral partnership across three core priorities: security, energy, and people-to-people contacts. In the realm of security, Germany remains committed to fostering dialogue and regional stability. Regarding energy, we aim to expand our vital cooperation, transitioning from traditional resources to renewable energy and climate sustainability. Finally, looking at the people in our two countries, I wish to deepen our cultural and academic ties by creating new opportunities for exchange and professional development for the youth of our countries. I look forward to celebrating our National Day on October 3 in Baku, where we commemorate the reunification of Germany.

- Which areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan would you like to significantly expand in the coming years?

- Germany and Azerbaijan already enjoy a highly successful and multi-faceted partnership, and our goal is to build upon this solid foundation rather than focusing on entirely new directions. Moving forward, we see huge potential in further deepening our economic ties and bilateral trade, particularly by supporting market diversification, fostering sustainable industrial partnerships, and enhancing cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises in both nations

- Are there already any agreements on new visits by representatives of the German government to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani officials to Germany?

- We already have a busy year of exchanges, with many visits happening at the working level to keep our joint projects moving forward. For example, the German-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group visited Baku earlier this year for great discussions. Visits at the senior official level take place on a regular basis. Our Embassy remains always ready to welcome delegations as we actively push for more visits in both directions.

- On July 21, Germany and Azerbaijan signed a Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda of Bilateral Partnership. Which areas of the new strategic agenda do you consider the most promising, and what steps are planned for its implementation?

- The Strategic Agenda signed during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Berlin elevates our partnership to a new level, with the most tangible opportunities lying in our economic cooperation; among others, green energy transition, Middle Corridor connectivity, agriculture, and modern vocational training provide promising potential. Concrete, practical steps have already been taken to turn this vision into reality. This includes the establishment of the new Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council to deepen the business ties between our countries, but we will also schedule regular political consultations to keep the momentum going and review the implementation of the strategic agenda.

- What specific new projects or investment decisions can we expect within the framework of German-Azerbaijani cooperation by the end of 2026 and in 2027?

- Over the last months and years, all relevant stakeholders have built a solid basis for increasing business cooperation. The roadmap agreed in June 2025 by AZPROMO on the Azerbaijani side and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK) and the German Eastern Business Association on the other side already laid out concrete opportunities. More recently, the Joint Declaration signed by Minister of Economy Jabbarov and the Executive Directors of AHK and the German Eastern Business Association during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Berlin was a major milestone, creating the German-Azerbaijani Business Council. Concrete investment and project decisions will, of course, be made by private companies, but the framework and the platform for strategic assessments and coordination are in place.

- The sides agreed to establish an Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council. When will it begin its work, and which sectors could become its main priorities?

- The establishment of the Azerbaijani-German Business Council as a strategic platform was an important achievement. Since the signing of the Joint Declaration, important structural and management decisions have been taken. The inaugural meeting of the Council is now imminent, and then it will define the priorities of its work. Fortunately, there is a broad range of sectors with large potential for German-Azerbaijani economic cooperation – from transport and logistics, agriculture and food industries to renewable energies, to name a few.

- Germany already purchases Azerbaijani gas under long-term contracts. Is the German side considering the possibility of further increasing the volume of Azerbaijani gas supplies and concluding new long-term contracts?

- Azerbaijan remains an important partner for Germany's and Europe's energy supply and energy security. Just a few days ago, in the margins of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum here in Baku, German energy companies signed additional agreements with their Azerbaijani partners, demonstrating the continued interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan.

- Do you plan to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan? What issues would you like to examine directly on the ground?

- Yes, I am planning a trip to the region in early October at the invitation of the Azerbaijani government. This will allow me to gain a personal impression of the situation on the ground with a view to understanding how Germany might contribute to the ongoing stabilization in the region. Getting to know the local situation firsthand helps us understand the practical challenges of rebuilding infrastructure, restoring communities, and fostering a durable peace that benefits everyone in the South Caucasus.