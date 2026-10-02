Requirements for objects of socially significant information infrastructure prepared in Azerbaijan

Requirements for facilities comprising the socially significant information infrastructure have been prepared in Azerbaijan, and the document has been submitted to relevant state bodies for consideration as a normative act, Elvin Shahverdiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Cybersecurity Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said during a panel discussion at ADEX 2026, Report informs.

According to him, the requirements are aimed at ensuring the cybersecurity of socially significant information infrastructure and establishing control mechanisms in this sphere.

He noted that private sector facilities may also fall into this category. If included in the list, they will be required to comply with the established regulations.

According to Shahverdiyev, the establishment of control mechanisms by state bodies will help to more effectively identify and mitigate cyber threats and risks.

He added that regulating private sector cybersecurity is more difficult than that of state institutions, as companies have their own internal rules.