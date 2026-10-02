President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video on his participation in 8th Congress of New Azerbaijan Party
Domestic policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 16:19
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A video featuring President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been posted on the social media accounts of the head of state.
Report presents the post:
Prezident İlham Əliyev Yeni Azərbaycan Partiyasının VIII Qurultayında iştirak edib. https://t.co/mMC9WC7VtN— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 2, 2026
Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında YAP-ın VIII Qurultayında iştirakına dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик об участии в VIII съезде ПЕА
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