Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers visit ADEX 2026
Military
- 02 October, 2026
- 16:32
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Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler visited the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
The ministers were first briefed on the exhibition, which is being held at the Baku Expo Center. Alongside ADEX 2026, the 15th Securex Caspian International Homeland Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment Exhibition is also taking place.
During the visit, the defense ministers reviewed aviation equipment and unmanned systems, aerospace technologies, cybersecurity and security systems, as well as other specialized military technologies on display.
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