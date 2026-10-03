Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss development of strategic relations

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Azerbaijan and Serbia have discussed the prospects for the development of strategic relations between the two countries.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia, Tahir Taghizada, met with Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili, Acting Assistant Minister for Bilateral Cooperation at Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the successful development of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia.