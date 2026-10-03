Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azeri Light crude drops to $124.01 per barrel

    Energy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 09:17
    Azeri Light crude drops to $124.01 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.75, or 0.6%, to $124.01 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $126.96 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis dropped by $2.59, or 2.2%, to $114.74 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подешевела
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    44 - Tezliklə

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