UEFA Nations League: Türkiye lose to Belgium, Italy draw with France

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The next round of Matchday 3 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.

According to Report, a total of 10 matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.

In League A, Group 1, Türkiye visited Belgium, while Italy faced France away from home.

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage

October 2

Matchday 3

League A

Group 1

Belgium 3-0 Türkiye

France 1-1 Italy

Standings: France 7, Belgium 6, Italy 4, Türkiye 0.

League B

Group 2

Hungary 1-0 Georgia

Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland

Standings: Northern Ireland 7, Ukraine 4, Hungary 4, Georgia 1.

Group 4

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden

Poland 6-0 Romania

Standings: Sweden 7, Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Poland 4, Romania 0.

League C

Group 2

Cyprus 2-0 Armenia

Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

Standings: Montenegro 9, Cyprus 4, Armenia 3, Latvia 1.

Group 3

Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova

Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia

Standings: Slovakia 7, Moldova 4, Faroe Islands 3, Kazakhstan 1.