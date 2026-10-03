UEFA Nations League: Türkiye lose to Belgium, Italy draw with France
- 03 October, 2026
- 08:53
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The next round of Matchday 3 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.
According to Report, a total of 10 matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.
In League A, Group 1, Türkiye visited Belgium, while Italy faced France away from home.
UEFA Nations League
Group Stage
October 2
Matchday 3
League A
Group 1
Belgium 3-0 Türkiye
France 1-1 Italy
Standings: France 7, Belgium 6, Italy 4, Türkiye 0.
League B
Group 2
Hungary 1-0 Georgia
Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland
Standings: Northern Ireland 7, Ukraine 4, Hungary 4, Georgia 1.
Group 4
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden
Poland 6-0 Romania
Standings: Sweden 7, Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Poland 4, Romania 0.
League C
Group 2
Cyprus 2-0 Armenia
Latvia 1-2 Montenegro
Standings: Montenegro 9, Cyprus 4, Armenia 3, Latvia 1.
Group 3
Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova
Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia
Standings: Slovakia 7, Moldova 4, Faroe Islands 3, Kazakhstan 1.