Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    UEFA Nations League: Türkiye lose to Belgium, Italy draw with France

    Football
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 08:53
    UEFA Nations League: Türkiye lose to Belgium, Italy draw with France

    The next round of Matchday 3 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.

    According to Report, a total of 10 matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.

    In League A, Group 1, Türkiye visited Belgium, while Italy faced France away from home.

    UEFA Nations League

    Group Stage

    October 2

    Matchday 3

    League A

    Group 1

    Belgium 3-0 Türkiye

    France 1-1 Italy

    Standings: France 7, Belgium 6, Italy 4, Türkiye 0.

    League B

    Group 2

    Hungary 1-0 Georgia

    Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland

    Standings: Northern Ireland 7, Ukraine 4, Hungary 4, Georgia 1.

    Group 4

    Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden

    Poland 6-0 Romania

    Standings: Sweden 7, Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Poland 4, Romania 0.

    League C

    Group 2

    Cyprus 2-0 Armenia

    Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

    Standings: Montenegro 9, Cyprus 4, Armenia 3, Latvia 1.

    Group 3

    Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova

    Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia

    Standings: Slovakia 7, Moldova 4, Faroe Islands 3, Kazakhstan 1.

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Türkiyə Belçikaya məğlub olub, İtaliya Fransa ilə heç-heçə edib
    Лига наций УЕФА: Турция потерпела очередное поражение, Италия и Франция сыграли вничью
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