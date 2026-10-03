Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    Today marks Turkic States Cooperation Day

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 09:06
    Today marks Turkic States Cooperation Day

    October 3 is marked as Turkic States Cooperation Day.

    According to Report, the day was established following the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement on October 3, 2009, which laid the foundation for the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (currently known as the Organization of Turkic States).

    Built on four core pillars, namely a shared history, language, identity, and culture, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) serves as an important regional platform promoting solidarity and deeper cooperation among its member countries.

    The Nakhchivan Summit, which brought together the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, became a landmark event marked by the adoption of important decisions. The signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States and the Nakhchivan Declaration at the summit is regarded as a historic step toward expanding cooperation among the participating countries.

    To support the achievement of the OTS's goals and ensure the effective continuation of its activities, several key institutions have been established. These include the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Elders, the Secretariat, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), the International Turkic Academy, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Turkic Business Council.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic states
    Bu gün Türk Dövlətlərinin Əməkdaşlıq Günüdür
    Сегодня отмечается День сотрудничества тюркских государств
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