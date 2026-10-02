Agriculture bill initiated by Ilham Aliyev submitted for public discussion

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A draft new law "On the Agricultural Sector," prepared on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, has been submitted for public discussion.

According to Report, the document consists of seven chapters and 28 articles.

In accordance with points 10 and 11 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution, the law defines the legal, organizational, social and economic foundations for state regulation and state support of the agricultural sector.

The document is aimed at ensuring the development of the agricultural sector, food security and the sustainable development of rural areas, creating the necessary conditions for the production and primary processing of agricultural products, adapting the sector to climate change, and ensuring the effective use of agricultural land.