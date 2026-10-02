Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian international exhibitions conclude in Baku

    Military
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 16:32
    ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian international exhibitions conclude in Baku

    ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment - have concluded in Baku.

    According to Report, the exhibitions showcased advanced weapons systems, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles and cybersecurity equipment for the defence industry.

    A total of 280 companies from 53 countries and delegations from 59 foreign companies participated in the two exhibitions.

    During the exhibitions, delegations and company executives held bilateral meetings and discussed opportunities for cooperation in the military-technical sphere.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) defense industry Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
    Bakıda keçirilən "ADEX 2026" və "Securex Caspian" sərgiləri başa çatıb
    В Баку завершились международные выставки ADEX 2026 и Securex Caspian
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