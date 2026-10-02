Vasile Tofan: Moldova ready to facilitate entry of Azerbaijani companies into EU market

Moldova is open to becoming an access point to the European market for Azerbaijani companies, including those operating in the energy sector, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said at a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moldova Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, Report informs referring to the website of the Moldovan government.

The head of government noted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding economic and investment cooperation.

One of the key topics of the meeting was cooperation in the energy sector. The prime minister emphasized the readiness of the Republic of Moldova to facilitate the entry of Azerbaijani companies, including those working in the energy sector, into the European market.

"The Republic of Moldova views Azerbaijan as an important partner and a good friend of our country. We treat with great respect the transformations and development that Azerbaijan has achieved over recent decades. We want to further strengthen relations between our countries, develop investment cooperation, implement joint projects, and expand economic ties," Tofan stated.

He also noted Azerbaijan's role in strengthening European energy security and diversifying natural gas supply sources and routes.

The sides discussed revitalizing economic and investment cooperation, including by strengthening contacts between business communities and attracting Azerbaijani companies to development projects in Moldova.

In addition, the meeting participants touched upon cultural cooperation and strengthening ties between the peoples of the two countries. The parties noted the importance of continuing cultural exchanges, including the mutual participation of artists and creative teams in festivals, concerts, and other events in Moldova and Azerbaijan.

The prime minister emphasized that relations between the two countries have a solid foundation and significant potential for further development, expressing the Moldovan government's interest in active political dialogue and the implementation of concrete joint projects.