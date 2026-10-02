Jalal Gasimov: AI creating new risks due to excessive trust in machines

Building critical thinking skills, improving the quality of specialized business education for managers, and integrating regional capital markets represent priority tasks for the region's countries amid the rapid spread of AI technologies, Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding LLC, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

Gasimov emphasized that the active penetration of AI technologies significantly transforms daily decision-making processes, but gives rise to new threats conditioned by excessive trust in machine responses.

"The key challenge of our time is not a lack of fundamental knowledge, but a deficit of critical perception and professional expert assessment. People increasingly rely on results provided by AI, which are often unable to cover the entire context or take into account accompanying circumstances. To ensure sustainable economic growth in the region, it is necessary to systematically develop these competencies, as well as to improve short-term business education programs that allow for rapid adaptation to ongoing changes," the head of the holding stated.

According to Gasimov, the second key area of interregional interaction should be financial integration and the development of capital markets.

"Virtually no state in our region currently possesses a fully developed capital market. Combining financial platforms, unifying disclosure requirements, and standardizing investor engagement practices would allow companies to access a broader pool of investors and simplify presence in regional markets for investors without the need to undergo multiple registration procedures," he emphasized.