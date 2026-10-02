Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Jalal Gasimov: AI creating new risks due to excessive trust in machines

    Business
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 16:37
    Jalal Gasimov: AI creating new risks due to excessive trust in machines

    Building critical thinking skills, improving the quality of specialized business education for managers, and integrating regional capital markets represent priority tasks for the region's countries amid the rapid spread of AI technologies, Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding LLC, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    Gasimov emphasized that the active penetration of AI technologies significantly transforms daily decision-making processes, but gives rise to new threats conditioned by excessive trust in machine responses.

    "The key challenge of our time is not a lack of fundamental knowledge, but a deficit of critical perception and professional expert assessment. People increasingly rely on results provided by AI, which are often unable to cover the entire context or take into account accompanying circumstances. To ensure sustainable economic growth in the region, it is necessary to systematically develop these competencies, as well as to improve short-term business education programs that allow for rapid adaptation to ongoing changes," the head of the holding stated.

    According to Gasimov, the second key area of interregional interaction should be financial integration and the development of capital markets.

    "Virtually no state in our region currently possesses a fully developed capital market. Combining financial platforms, unifying disclosure requirements, and standardizing investor engagement practices would allow companies to access a broader pool of investors and simplify presence in regional markets for investors without the need to undergo multiple registration procedures," he emphasized.

    Jalal Gasimov Artificial intelligence CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 PASHA Holding
    Cəlal Qasımov: "Süni intellekt yeni risklər yaradır"
    Джалал Гасымов: ИИ создает новые риски из-за чрезмерного доверия к машинам
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed