Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Development of transport corridors to be discussed at EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku

    Business
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 17:26
    Development of transport corridors to be discussed at EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku

    The 8th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum will take place on October 21 in Baku, with the main theme focused on "Connecting Corridors: Interconnectivity and Infrastructure," Report informs, citing the organizers.

    This year's forum coincides with major milestones, including the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan, as well as the 10th anniversary of the inaugural business forum held in Baku in 2016.

    The event will bring together the representatives from government agencies, European and Azerbaijani businesses, chambers of commerce, business associations, international organizations, and other relevant entities. The program features high-level discussions, thematic sessions, and B2B meetings aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation, attracting investments, and developing infrastructure and transport corridors.

    The forum is expected to present the key findings of the EU Business Climate in Azerbaijan 2025–2026, based on a survey of European companies conducted between January and July 2026. Additionally, participants will be introduced to a study titled "Trade Sector Development in Azerbaijan: Policy, Constraints, and Opportunities."

    Over the past decade, the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum has served as a key platform for dialogue between the business communities of Europe and Azerbaijan, fostering partnerships and facilitating new investment projects.

    European Union EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum
    Aİ-Azərbaycan biznes forumunda nəqliyyat dəhlizlərinin inkişafı müzakirə olunacaq
    В Баку обсудят развитие транспортных коридоров на бизнес-форуме ЕС-Азербайджан
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