SOCAR Polymer earns $197 million from exports

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SOCAR Polymer LLC exported products worth $197 million in January-September 2026.

Report informs, citing the October edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, that this was $10 million, or 4.8%, less than in the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports rose by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

SOCAR Polymer LLC is a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), which owns a 57% stake in the company.