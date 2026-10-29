SOCAR Polymer earns $197 million from exports
Energy
- 29 October, 2026
- 12:33
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SOCAR Polymer LLC exported products worth $197 million in January-September 2026.
Report informs, citing the October edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, that this was $10 million, or 4.8%, less than in the same period of 2025.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports rose by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026.
SOCAR Polymer LLC is a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), which owns a 57% stake in the company.
"SOCAR Polymer" 9 ayda ixracdan 197 milyon dollar gəlir əldə edib
Доход SOCAR Polymer от экспорта составил $197 млн
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