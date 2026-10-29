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    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan committed to enhancing OTS effectiveness

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:41
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan committed to enhancing OTS effectiveness

    Azerbaijan's priorities during its chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) remain strengthening ties among member states and developing practical cooperation, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Ankara.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that Bayramov said Azerbaijan's other chairmanship priorities include preserving shared historical and cultural heritage, strengthening people-to-people ties, enhancing the OTS's institutional effectiveness, expanding economic and transport links, and strengthening the organization's international standing. These priorities were reaffirmed at the Gabala Summit in October 2025.

    At the beginning of his address, Bayramov congratulated Türkiye and its people on the 103rd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic.

    He said that amid global conflicts, challenges to international law and vulnerabilities in the global security architecture, mutual trust, shared interests and solidarity were becoming increasingly important.

    Bayramov stressed the need to deepen political dialogue and security coordination, referring to a meeting of security council secretaries held in Baku.

    Among the key areas of cooperation, the foreign minister also highlighted the adoption of a 2027 roadmap for joint defence industry production and technological cooperation.

    Bayramov said cooperation should be expanded in trade, investment, transport, energy, finance, digital development, innovation and emerging technologies.

    Speaking about humanitarian and cultural initiatives, he highlighted the Turkic World Week, held to mark the centenary of the First Turkological Congress; the first meeting of heads of government bodies responsible for religious affairs in Shusha; and the seventh meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations in Baku.

    The foreign minister also reported on joint diplomatic efforts in New York aimed at securing observer status for the OTS at the UN General Assembly.

    According to Bayramov, the "OTS+" format creates new opportunities for cooperation with third countries and international organizations.

    He called for the effective implementation of decisions made, the continued involvement of national institutions, and a stronger role for the OTS Secretariat in monitoring progress and coordinating activities.

    Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to further enhancing the OTS's effectiveness and developing results-oriented cooperation within the organization.

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan committed to enhancing OTS effectiveness
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan committed to enhancing OTS effectiveness
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan committed to enhancing OTS effectiveness
    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
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