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    Azerbaijan's oil and gas revenues reach nearly 13B manats in nine months

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:43
    Azerbaijan's oil and gas revenues reach nearly 13B manats in nine months

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget received just over 12.93 billion manats (approximately $7.6 billion) in oil and gas revenues.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Finance, the figure exceeded the forecast by 625.5 million manats (almost $368 million), or 5.1%.

    During the reporting period, just over 3.302 billion manats (just over $1.94 billion), or 25.5% of oil and gas revenues, came through tax authorities. The remaining 9.628 billion manats (just over $5.66 billion), or 74.5%, came from transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). These transfers were approximately 1.233 billion manats (just over $725.1 million), or 11.4%, lower than in the same period of 2025.

    Of the oil and gas revenues collected through tax authorities, just over 1.3 billion manats (over $765.6 million), or 39.4%, came from taxes paid by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), almost 1.54 billion manats (over $905.7 million), or 46.6%, from profit tax on the Shah Deniz project, and 461.1 million manats (over $271.2 million), or 14%, from profit tax on the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) project.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance Oil and gas sector oil-gas revenues
    Azərbaycanda 9 ayda neft-qaz sektoru üzrə büdcə daxilolmaları təxminən 13 milyard manat olub
    Нефтегазовые доходы госбюджета Азербайджана за 9 мес. составили почти 13 млрд манатов
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