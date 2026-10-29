In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget received just over 12.93 billion manats (approximately $7.6 billion) in oil and gas revenues.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Finance, the figure exceeded the forecast by 625.5 million manats (almost $368 million), or 5.1%.

During the reporting period, just over 3.302 billion manats (just over $1.94 billion), or 25.5% of oil and gas revenues, came through tax authorities. The remaining 9.628 billion manats (just over $5.66 billion), or 74.5%, came from transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). These transfers were approximately 1.233 billion manats (just over $725.1 million), or 11.4%, lower than in the same period of 2025.

Of the oil and gas revenues collected through tax authorities, just over 1.3 billion manats (over $765.6 million), or 39.4%, came from taxes paid by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), almost 1.54 billion manats (over $905.7 million), or 46.6%, from profit tax on the Shah Deniz project, and 461.1 million manats (over $271.2 million), or 14%, from profit tax on the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) project.