Azerbaijan to roll out payment tokenization through instant payment system in 2027
Finance
- 29 October, 2026
- 12:37
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Payment tokenization in Azerbaijan will be carried out through the instant payment system starting next year, Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Governor Taleh Kazimov said.
According to Report, he noted that the system is currently undergoing testing in a trial mode.
Azərbaycanda token ödənişləri gələn ildən ani ödənişlər sistemi ilə aparılacaq
Токенизация платежей в Азербайджане будет проводиться через систему мгновенных платежей с 2027г
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