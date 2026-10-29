Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan to roll out payment tokenization through instant payment system in 2027

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:37
    Azerbaijan to roll out payment tokenization through instant payment system in 2027

    Payment tokenization in Azerbaijan will be carried out through the instant payment system starting next year, Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Governor Taleh Kazimov said.

    According to Report, he noted that the system is currently undergoing testing in a trial mode.

    Taleh Kazimov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycanda token ödənişləri gələn ildən ani ödənişlər sistemi ilə aparılacaq
    Токенизация платежей в Азербайджане будет проводиться через систему мгновенных платежей с 2027г
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:55
    Russian strike on railway station in Dnipro kills 13
    Other countries
    13:47
    Taleh Kazimov: Number of depositors and bank deposits growing in Azerbaijan
    Finance
    13:41
    Kazimov: CBA to support banking sector consolidation if pursued next year
    Finance
    13:34
    AzerGold's export revenues rise by more than 31%
    Industry
    13:31
    Pashinyan: Armenia's Declaration of Independence has an anti-state character
    Region
    13:28
    CBA: No plans to impose new restrictions on Bank Melli Iran's operations
    Finance
    13:22
    Azerbaijan to introduce legislative incentives for startups and investors
    ICT
    13:18
    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas budget revenues rise nearly 10%
    Finance
    13:18
    Russia's antitrust authority backs Azerbaijan's proposal on antimonopoly violations in public procurement
    Business
    All News Feed