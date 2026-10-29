Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup

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Azerbaijan defeated Mozambique in Division C of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani team coached by Famil Khalilov beat their opponents 4-1.

Azerbaijan will face Vietnam today at 7:30 p.m. (GMT+4) Vietnam defeated Cuba 2-1.

Azerbaijan qualified for Division C after finishing third in Group AF. The team defeated Timor-Leste 6-0, Andorra 1-0, and Israel 3-1, but lost 1-3 to Australia and 0-4 to Haiti. Azerbaijan finished the group stage in third place with nine points.

In Division C, where teams compete for positions 81st to 96th, Azerbaijan previously lost 1-3 to Chile before defeating Gibraltar 5-1.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches will be played during the championship.

The U-15 World Cup, which concludes on October 30, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The tournament final will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.