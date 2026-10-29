Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup

    Football
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup

    Azerbaijan defeated Mozambique in Division C of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani team coached by Famil Khalilov beat their opponents 4-1.

    Azerbaijan will face Vietnam today at 7:30 p.m. (GMT+4) Vietnam defeated Cuba 2-1.

    Azerbaijan qualified for Division C after finishing third in Group AF. The team defeated Timor-Leste 6-0, Andorra 1-0, and Israel 3-1, but lost 1-3 to Australia and 0-4 to Haiti. Azerbaijan finished the group stage in third place with nine points.

    In Division C, where teams compete for positions 81st to 96th, Azerbaijan previously lost 1-3 to Chile before defeating Gibraltar 5-1.

    Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches will be played during the championship.

    The U-15 World Cup, which concludes on October 30, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The tournament final will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.

    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan beats Mozambique at FIFA U-15 World Cup

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Azerbaijan Mozambique
    Photo
    Azərbaycan millisi FIFA U-15 dünya çempionatında Mozambik yığmasına qalib gəlib
    Photo
    Сборная Азербайджана обыграла Мозамбик на ЧМ FIFA U-15
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