Azerbaijan repays nearly 1.5B manats in debt in nine months
Finance
- 29 October, 2026
- 12:30
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's state budget spent nearly 1.45 billion manats (just over $852.8 million) on servicing public debt and liabilities in the first nine months of the year.
According to Report, citing the Ministry of Finance, interest payments on domestic public debt amounted to 397.2 million manats ($233.6 million).
External public debt payments totaled just over 1.052 billion manats (approximately $619.2 million), including 766.9 million manats (just over $451.1 million) in principal repayments and 285.7 million manats (just over $168 million) in interest.
The 2026 state budget provides for more than 2.457 billion manats (just over $1.445 billion) in spending on public debt and liability servicing.
Azərbaycan 9 ayda 1,5 milyard manata yaxın borc qaytarıb
Азербайджан за 9 месяцев погасил почти 1,5 млрд манатов долга
Latest News
13:55
Russian strike on railway station in Dnipro kills 13Other countries
13:47
Taleh Kazimov: Number of depositors and bank deposits growing in AzerbaijanFinance
13:41
Kazimov: CBA to support banking sector consolidation if pursued next yearFinance
13:34
AzerGold's export revenues rise by more than 31%Industry
13:31
Pashinyan: Armenia's Declaration of Independence has an anti-state characterRegion
13:28
CBA: No plans to impose new restrictions on Bank Melli Iran's operationsFinance
13:22
Azerbaijan to introduce legislative incentives for startups and investorsICT
13:18
Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas budget revenues rise nearly 10%Finance
13:18
Russia's antitrust authority backs Azerbaijan's proposal on antimonopoly violations in public procurementBusiness