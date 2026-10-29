Azerbaijan repays nearly 1.5B manats in debt in nine months

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Azerbaijan's state budget spent nearly 1.45 billion manats (just over $852.8 million) on servicing public debt and liabilities in the first nine months of the year.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Finance, interest payments on domestic public debt amounted to 397.2 million manats ($233.6 million).

External public debt payments totaled just over 1.052 billion manats (approximately $619.2 million), including 766.9 million manats (just over $451.1 million) in principal repayments and 285.7 million manats (just over $168 million) in interest.

The 2026 state budget provides for more than 2.457 billion manats (just over $1.445 billion) in spending on public debt and liability servicing.