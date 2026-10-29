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    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Hakan Fidan in Ankara

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:30
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Hakan Fidan in Ankara

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is visiting Türkiye to attend the 13th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Ankara, according to a post of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X, cited by Report.

    Bayramov was welcomed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Hakan Fidan Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Ceyhun Bayramov Ankarada Hakan Fidanla görüşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов встретился в Анкаре с Хаканом Фиданом
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    44 filmi

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