Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Hakan Fidan in Ankara
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2026
- 12:30
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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is visiting Türkiye to attend the 13th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Ankara, according to a post of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X, cited by Report.
Bayramov was welcomed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has been welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, to attend the 13th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara. @Turkic_States— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 29, 2026
Ceyhun Bayramov Ankarada Hakan Fidanla görüşüb
Джейхун Байрамов встретился в Анкаре с Хаканом Фиданом
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