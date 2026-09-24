Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    AzerGold outlines production plans for Filizchay polymetal deposit

    Industry
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 17:52
    AzerGold outlines production plans for Filizchay polymetal deposit

    Initial production at the Filizchay polymetal deposit is planned for 2031-2032, AzerGold CJSC Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said.

    According to Report, Ibrahimov made the remarks at a press conference today.

    He said that over the deposit's 34-year operating period, plans envisage bringing 363,000 tons of copper, 2.7 million tons of zinc and 1 million tons of lead resources into production.

    The project has an estimated economic value of 29.7 billion manats ($17.47 billion), while the required investment amounts to 1 billion manats ($588.2 million).

    Ibrahimov said President Ilham Aliyev had instructed AzerGold to initially operate as the 100% shareholder of the deposit. As development progresses and the economic value of the project increases, the possibility of attracting foreign investors on an equity basis could be considered if necessary.

    He noted that the Filizchay project would create new export opportunities and support the development of a new industrial segment in Azerbaijan.

    The project is also expected to contribute to regional socioeconomic development, create new jobs and stimulate related sectors around the mining industry.

    Ibrahimov added that implementation of the project would create new opportunities for local contractors and suppliers serving extraction and processing operations, as well as logistics and other service industries.

    He said Filizchay would make an important contribution to developing Azerbaijan's non-ferrous metallurgy potential and establishing a new industrial value chain.

    AzerGold CJSC Ilham Aliyev deposits
    Filizçay polimetal yatağında ilk istehsalın başlayacağı vaxt açıqlanıb
    Разработка полиметаллического месторождения "Филизчай" оценивается в 1 млрд манатов
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:17

    Russell's Baku win enters top 10 closest finishes in Formula 1 history

    Formula 1
    21:13

    Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    20:35

    12 killed in explosion in northwestern Pakistan

    Other countries
    20:13
    Photo

    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

    Cultural policy
    19:50
    Video

    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev attends event as part of 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - UPDATED

    Formula 1
    19:00

    Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed