Baku, Chisinau discuss ways to deepen cooperation in agriculture

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Moldova Ulvi Bakhshaliyev discussed prospects for expanding cooperation with Moldova's Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Eugeniu Osmochescu, according to Report.

"Paid a courtesy visit to the new Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova and congratulated him on his appointment. We exchanged views on key issues affecting the agriculture and food industry and explored possibilities for expanding our cooperation," Bakhshaliyev said in a post on X.