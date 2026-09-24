Bayramov briefs Albanian Foreign Minister on peace process with Armenia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ferit Hoxha in New York on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that the ministers discussed the bilateral agenda and emphasized the importance of maintaining political dialogue, high-level contacts and mutual support within international organizations, including the United Nations.

Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security through major energy and transport connectivity projects.

He also briefed his counterpart on post-conflict regional realities, regional and international security issues, and ongoing peace efforts with Armenia.