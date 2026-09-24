Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Bayramov briefs Albanian Foreign Minister on peace process with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 18:16
    Bayramov briefs Albanian Foreign Minister on peace process with Armenia

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ferit Hoxha in New York on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that the ministers discussed the bilateral agenda and emphasized the importance of maintaining political dialogue, high-level contacts and mutual support within international organizations, including the United Nations.

    Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security through major energy and transport connectivity projects.

    He also briefed his counterpart on post-conflict regional realities, regional and international security issues, and ongoing peace efforts with Armenia.

    Bayramov briefs Albanian Foreign Minister on peace process with Armenia
    Bayramov briefs Albanian Foreign Minister on peace process with Armenia
    Jeyhun Bayramov Ferit Hoxha Albania Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov albaniyalı həmkarını Ermənistanla davam edən sülh prosesi barədə məlumatlandırıb
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    Байрамов проинформировал главу МИД Албании о мирном процессе с Арменией
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