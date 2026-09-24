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    Azerbaijan, Saint Vincent and Grenadines sign protocol on political consultations in New York

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 17:57
    Azerbaijan, Saint Vincent and Grenadines sign protocol on political consultations in New York

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.

    The parties reviewed the current state and development prospects of relations between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of intensifying political dialogue, stepping up mutual contacts and visits, and strengthening the institutional foundation of bilateral ties.

    Following the discussions, the sides signed the Protocol on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

    The protocol is expected to significantly strengthen institutional ties, foster regular diplomatic contacts, and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, Saint Vincent and Grenadines sign protocol on political consultations in New York
    Azerbaijan, Saint Vincent and Grenadines sign protocol on political consultations in New York
    Azerbaijan, Saint Vincent and Grenadines sign protocol on political consultations in New York

    Jeyhun Bayramov Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry United Nations Saint Vincent and Grenadines
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