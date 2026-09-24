Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Draft budgets for 2027 to be presented to Azerbaijani president

    Finance
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 17:37
    Draft budgets for 2027 to be presented to Azerbaijani president

    Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2027, as well as the consolidated budget indicators for the subsequent three years, Report informs, citing the government.

    The decision was adopted at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

    The government also approved the concept and forecast indicators for the country's economic and social development for 2027 and the following three years.

    The approved documents, along with other supplementary materials stipulated by the Law "On the Budget System," will be submitted to President Ilham Aliyev.

    Ilham Aliyev Ali Asadov Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
    Gələn ilin büdcə layihələri Prezidentə təqdim olunacaq
    Проекты бюджета на 2027 год представят президенту
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