Draft budgets for 2027 to be presented to Azerbaijani president

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2027, as well as the consolidated budget indicators for the subsequent three years, Report informs, citing the government.

The decision was adopted at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The government also approved the concept and forecast indicators for the country's economic and social development for 2027 and the following three years.

The approved documents, along with other supplementary materials stipulated by the Law "On the Budget System," will be submitted to President Ilham Aliyev.