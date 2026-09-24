EU continues contacts with US over possible diesel export ban

The European Union (EU) continues contacts with the United States amid reports that the White House may impose a ban on diesel fuel exports, including to EU countries, European Commission spokesperson Olaf Gill said at a briefing in Brussels, Report's European bureau informs.

"The European Union is concerned about reports of US plans to ban diesel exports, including to the EU. We expect partners to consult with each other before taking measures affecting common markets," Gill said, adding that a possible disruption in supplies could negatively affect both sides, as energy cooperation between the EU and US is "mutually beneficial."

Another European Commission spokesperson, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, noted that the EU, together with member states, is closely monitoring the situation in the market and the security of supplies.

"At present, there is no specific diesel shortage in the European Union," she said.

According to Itkonen, the US is one of the major suppliers of diesel fuel to the EU. In August, US supplies accounted for around 50%.

She also noted that imports of energy resources from the US are part of the EU's strategy to diversify energy sources, which began after 2022.

The next meeting of the EU Oil Coordination Group will be held on Tuesday and will provide an opportunity to assess the supply situation in member states.