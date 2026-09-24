Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    PM Asadov: New strategic challenges and goals emerging for Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 16:30
    PM Asadov: New strategic challenges and goals emerging for Azerbaijan

    The 2027-2030 period is creating new strategic challenges and goals for Azerbaijan amid complex geopolitical and economic developments, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by him.

    According to Report, Asadov said President Ilham Aliyev's policies and diplomatic efforts had created new opportunities for the country's development.

    He noted that Azerbaijan continues to prioritize lasting regional peace and stability, reconstruction of the liberated territories, the Great Return, economic diversification and long-term development.

    Asadov stressed that efficient use of existing opportunities and stronger preparedness for potential risks would be essential in the coming years.

    He said effective budgetary and fiscal policy would play a key role, with financial resources directed toward priority areas while maintaining socioeconomic stability and supporting strategic development goals.

    The prime minister also highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026, and the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories.

    Ali Asadov Ilham Aliyev Cabinet of Ministers Azerbaijan
    Əli Əsədov: "Ölkə qarşısında yeni strateji çağırış və hədəflər formalaşır"
    Али Асадов назвал главные приоритеты развития Азербайджана на фоне новых вызовов
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