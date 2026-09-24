PM Asadov: New strategic challenges and goals emerging for Azerbaijan

The 2027-2030 period is creating new strategic challenges and goals for Azerbaijan amid complex geopolitical and economic developments, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by him.

According to Report, Asadov said President Ilham Aliyev's policies and diplomatic efforts had created new opportunities for the country's development.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues to prioritize lasting regional peace and stability, reconstruction of the liberated territories, the Great Return, economic diversification and long-term development.

Asadov stressed that efficient use of existing opportunities and stronger preparedness for potential risks would be essential in the coming years.

He said effective budgetary and fiscal policy would play a key role, with financial resources directed toward priority areas while maintaining socioeconomic stability and supporting strategic development goals.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026, and the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories.