Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    President: 'We have 160 GW green energy potential in the Caspian Sea'

    Energy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 09:39
    President: 'We have 160 GW green energy potential in the Caspian Sea'

    Azerbaijan has great potential in renewable energy, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.

    "We have 160 gigawatts of potential in the Caspian Sea alone. In addition, there is potential for solar and wind power plants. So, our goal is to reduce the use of natural gas as much as possible and use these reserves for exports," the head of state emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev noted that the second important area in the country concerns transport, infrastructure and connectivity.

    "We are working on this area. Physical infrastructure creates a more understandable business environment for investors. At the same time, we are also working with our neighbors in this direction," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Renewable energy
    Prezident: "Xəzər dənizində "yaşıl enerji" ilə bağlı 157 giqavatlıq potensialımız var"
    Ильхам Алиев: Потенциал возобновляемой энергетики на Каспии составляет 160 ГВт
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