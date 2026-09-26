President: 'We have 160 GW green energy potential in the Caspian Sea'

Azerbaijan has great potential in renewable energy, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.

"We have 160 gigawatts of potential in the Caspian Sea alone. In addition, there is potential for solar and wind power plants. So, our goal is to reduce the use of natural gas as much as possible and use these reserves for exports," the head of state emphasized.

Ilham Aliyev noted that the second important area in the country concerns transport, infrastructure and connectivity.

"We are working on this area. Physical infrastructure creates a more understandable business environment for investors. At the same time, we are also working with our neighbors in this direction," he said.