Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's gasification level stands at 96%

    Energy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 09:44
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's gasification level stands at 96%

    Azerbaijan's gasification level stands at 96%, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.

    The head of state emphasized that 100% of Azerbaijan's territory is supplied with electricity.

    "Moreover, we export electricity," Ilham Aliyev said.

    He noted that railway lines are being built in the country and the Baku International Sea Trade Port is being expanded.

    "In other words, the situation with domestic infrastructure in Azerbaijan is good. Infrastructure projects serving transnational interests may be of interest to investors. First of all, we are talking about transport, logistics, physical infrastructure and software-related infrastructure," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev
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