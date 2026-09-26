KPMG works as consultant for transport sector projects in Azerbaijan
Infrastructure
- 26 September, 2026
- 13:11
KPMG is engaged as a consultant for transport sector projects in Azerbaijan, KPMG Azerbaijan Managing Partner, Partner and Head of KPMG's Infrastructure Advisory Practice in the Caucasus and Central Asia, Vitaly Yakovlev, told Report on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026).
"We were engaged as a consultant for projects in various sectors, including transport. There are quite a few projects. Unfortunately, I cannot disclose details due to an NDA," he said.
According to him, the work is ongoing and next steps are expected within next 12 months.
KPMG Azərbaycanın nəqliyyat sektorunda layihələr üzrə məsləhətçi kimi cəlb edilib
KPMG привлечен консультантом по проектам в транспортном секторе Азербайджана
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