KPMG works as consultant for transport sector projects in Azerbaijan

KPMG is engaged as a consultant for transport sector projects in Azerbaijan, KPMG Azerbaijan Managing Partner, Partner and Head of KPMG's Infrastructure Advisory Practice in the Caucasus and Central Asia, Vitaly Yakovlev, told Report on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026).

"We were engaged as a consultant for projects in various sectors, including transport. There are quite a few projects. Unfortunately, I cannot disclose details due to an NDA," he said.

According to him, the work is ongoing and next steps are expected within next 12 months.